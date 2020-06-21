MANILA, Philippines – It was the best Father's Day gift for Philippine volleyball as multi-titled coach Roger Gorayeb was declared cancer-free on Sunday, June 21.

The announcement was made on Gretchen Ho's website as Gorayeb had been coach in her stint with the Ateneo Lady Eagles.

"Meron akong serum test about a month ago, lumabas do'n na negative na ako sa lahat. Parang zero. Cancer-free na. Wala nang signs, wala na akong lesions sa buto ko. Siyempre, 'yung doctor ayaw pa rin niya sobra maging confident," said Gorayeb.

(I had a serum test about a month ago and the results were all negative. Like zero. I'm cancer-free. There are no more signs, I have no more lesions on my bones. Of course, the doctor doesn't want to be overconfident yet.)

"July 1 ang last session ko. A week after nun, magpapa-test ulit ako. 'Pag nag-negative uli do'n, maintenance na lang ako. Hopefully, huwag nang bumalik," he added.

(My last session is on July 1. A week after that, I'll get tested again. If the results are negative, I'll just take maintenance. Hopefully, the cancer won't come back.)

Gorayeb, who has also coached top volleyball players like Valdez, Jaja and Dindin Santiago, and Grethcel Soltones, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that affects the bone marrow.

The embattled coach is now reunited with his family, including his 3 kids, Camille, Chezka, and Kyle, who took care of all of Gorayeb's medical needs.

"Natutuwa ako kasi nung time na nasa hospital ako, dalawa kami ng asawa ko pala di ko alam [na na-ospital]. Sila lahat nag-asikaso mga papeles, may bibilhin, pupunta sa bangko, nakikipag-usap sa ospital. Sila lahat nag-asikaso so parang doon ko nakita maturity ng mga bata. Noong time na 'yun, sila 'yung mga naging nanay at tatay," added Gorayeb.

(I'm happy because during my time in the hospital, I didn't know that my wife and I were both hospitalized. My kids took care of all of the paperwork, groceries, bank requirements, and talked to the hospital. They took care of everything, so I saw the maturity of my kids. That time, they became the parents.)

Gorayeb, who's best known for steering the San Sebastian dynasty to 11 straight NCAA championships from 1986 to 1997, has a total of 22 women's volleyball titles under his belt. He also mentored National University and Ateneo in the UAAP.

He last called the shots for the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters in the Philippine Super Liga Invitational Conference before being admitted to St Luke's Medical Center in Quezon City last October. – Rappler.com