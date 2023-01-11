After UP exit, Carl Tamayo beefs up Ryukyu Golden Kings in Japan B. League

SHORT STINT. Carl Tamayo leaves UP after two UAAP seasons with the Fighting Maroons.

Former UP standout Carl Tamayo joins a formidable Ryukyu side that finished runner-up in the Japan B. League last season

MANILA, Philippines – From Diliman to Japan.

Former UP Fighting Maroons standout Carl Tamayo has joined the ranks of Filipino players in the Japan B. League by signing with the Ryukyu Golden Kings, the team announced on Wednesday, January 11.

“I’m honored and very excited to be part of this great organization,” said Tamayo. “I cannot wait to play with you guys.”

The Gilas Pilipinas forward beefs up a formidable Ryukyu side that finished runner-up to the Utsunomiya Brex in the B. League last year.

Replacing fellow Filipino player Jay Washington as the Golden Kings’ Asian import, Tamayo teams up with former PBA import Allen Durham as he looks to help Ryukyu capture its first championship.

Tamayo left UP despite having three years of eligibility to play in the UAAP after he and the Fighting Maroons fell short of their title-retention campaign, succumbing to the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the Season 85 finale.

His two years at UP, though, proved to be fruitful.

The 21-year-old from Talisay, Cebu earned a spot in the UAAP Mythical Team twice and keyed the Fighting Maroons to their first championship in 36 years in Season 84.

He finished Season 85 with averages of 12.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. – Rappler.com