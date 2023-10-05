Ready for full season, Carl Tamayo gears up for Japan B. League title defense

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ROOKIE YEAR. Carl Tamayo in action with the Ryukyu Golden Kings in the Japan B. League.

Former UP Maroons star Carl Tamayo says he’s all set for a full run with defending champion Ryukyu Golden Kings, months after joining the Japan B. League team mid-season

MANILA, Philippines – Now given an opportunity to enjoy a full off-season’s worth of preparations with Japan B. League defending champion Ryukyu Golden Kings, Carl Tamayo feels he’s a better player heading to their title-retention bid.

Tamayo, who was sparingly used in the team’s run to their first B. League title, says he wants to contribute more.

“[My] personal goal is to play better than last season. To get more chances to play, help the team to win games,” said Tamayo during a recent virtual press conference organized by the Japanese pro basketball league.

Tamayo, who starred for the UP Fighting Maroons before heading overseas, was signed mid-season in January by the Golden Kings, who were already among the league leaders with a 29-9 record by February.

“I think my goal for the team is to win the championship. That is always the goal,” he added.

The new B. League season kicks off on Thursday, October 5, with Ryukyu battling Saga, the squad newly promoted from Division 2.

Tamayo saw action in 16 games last season and started in four, averaging just 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in 8.4 minutes.

During Ryukyu’s playoff stint, Tamayo was listed as DNP (did not play) from the semifinals through the finals.

Now entering his first full season in the B.League, the former UAAP Mythical Five member feels ready to integrate himself more.

“It probably helps that I came in early. I got to learn more about the culture of the team, it helped me a lot,” said Tamayo.

“It’s different from Philippine basketball and they (B.League) have very good imports here, so you got to put yourself in the situation where you can help the team,” he continued.

“Being a defending champion gives us a little pressure, but we just trust the process, play the game in the right way, play as a team. We don’t think of pressure much because we really prepared for this season.” – Rappler.com