Olympic golden boy Yulo, 1st-time medalist Villegas named PH closing flag bearers

VICTORIOUS. Gymnastics double gold winner Carlos Yulo and boxing bronze medalist Aira Villegas celebrate their podium finishes in the Paris Olympics.

Olympic icon Carlos Yulo and first-time medalist Aira Villegas lead the Philippine contingent as flag bearers in the Paris closing ceremony, capping the country's most successful Games in its 100-year competition history

MANILA, Philippines – Olympic gymnastics superstar and two-time gold medalist Carlos Yulo will be joined by boxer and first-time Olympic medalist Aira Villegas as the country’s closing ceremony flag bearers in Paris on Sunday, August 11 (Monday, August 12, Manila time), the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) said on Saturday, August 10.

The 24-year-old Yulo rocked the international sports landscape after not only ruling the Paris floor exercise, but also showcasing his multi-apparatus mastery by topping the vault finale less than 24 hours later.

Yulo, the pride of Leveriza, Manila, now awaits an avalanche of financial and material incentives after joining fellow icon Hidilyn Diaz as the Philippines’ only Olympic gold medalists following a 97-year drought from 1924 to 2021.

Leyte’s own Villegas, meanwhile, rises as a new face of Filipina boxing and women’s sports in general after bagging bronze in the 50-kilogram category.

Villegas, who celebrated her 29th birthday in Paris with a quarterfinal-clinching triumph last August 1, joined compatriot Nesthy Petecio as the country’s two Paris bronze medalists.

Petecio and Carlo Paalam, the two boxers who bagged silver medals in the Tokyo Olympics, served as the country’s flag bearers during the Paris opening ceremony, where the Philippines also kicked off its 100th year of participation in the world’s biggest sporting event.

Other Filipino Olympians and sports officials still in Paris will also join the closing parade at the Stade de France, including Petecio, Paalam, and fellow boxers Eumir Marcial and Hergie Bacyadan, hurdler Lauren Hoffman, and weightlifters Elreen Ando, John Ceniza, and Vanessa Sarno.

Should boxing gain a new lease in life come the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Villegas, and of course Yulo, are expected to usher another strong medal campaign for the fast-improving Philippine sports contingent. – Rappler.com