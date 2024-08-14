Forever fan: Carlos Yulo’s father Mark braves Manila crowds, attends welcome parade

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Although family members have been excluded from riding Manila's welcome parade float for the Philippines' Paris Olympians, Carlos Yulo's father Mark still shows his love for his son as part of the Roxas Boulevard crowd

MANILA, Philippines – No matter what their family is going through, Mark Yulo will always be a fan of his son Carlos.

As the sensational double Olympic gold medalist led the Filipino Olympians’ welcome parade in Manila on Wednesday, August 14, the Yulo patriarch braved the crowds along Roxas Boulevard to watch his son bask in the admiration of his fellow Manileños.

Since all family members were not allowed to be part of the float, the elder Yulo even went the extra mile to be spotted easily, and had a Philippine flag banner printed out with the words “Caloy, dito tatay mo” (Caloy, your father’s here).

Reactions to the heartwarming scene were positive to mixed, as many praised Mark for staying true to his feelings for his son despite a well-publicized spat between Carlos and a handful of other family members, led by his mother Angelica.

Others, however, wondered why Mark had to fight for a spot in the crowd instead of being with his Carlos, more than likely unaware of the parade arrangement that excluded all family members from the floats.

Per a report by ABS-CBN, the Yulos opted to stay home at nearby Leveriza Street instead of attending the parade. The family was also not present during the Olympians’ heroes’ welcome at the Villamor Air Base on Tuesday, August 13.

Carlos and the other Olympians’ final stop was at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum (RMC), the venue of a post-parade program.

With Carlos’ girlfriend Chloe San Jose and Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president-slash-mother figure Cynthia Carrion already spotted inside the RMC, it remains to be seen whether Mark or other Yulo family members will follow inside for the nightcap program. – Rappler.com