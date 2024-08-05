Proud parent: Quiet Mark Yulo breaks down in tears after son Carlos’ double Olympic gold

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Mark Andrew Yulo, father of sensational Olympic double-gold winner Carlos, cries tears of joy on TV and thanks every supporter of his son

MANILA, Philippines – Sometimes, it is the “quiet people (who) have the loudest minds.”

Mark Andrew Yulo, father of overnight Paris Olympics gymnastics star and double-gold winner Carlos Yulo, was almost out of words after his 24-year-old son barged into the history books with an electric final run on the floor exercise and the vault.

Speaking to One News on Monday, August 5, the Yulo patriarch struggled to string sentences together as he fought through tears, highlighting the family’s unfortunate situation amid what is supposed to be a clear-cut cause for united celebration.

“I’m so happy, I’m so blessed. I didn’t know my kid could be that way,” he said in Filipino before needing a lengthy pause to compose himself. “I’m just so happy. I’m speechless.”

Sure enough, Carlos shocked the world after needing less than 24 hours to not only nab the Philippines’ second-ever Olympic gold off an elite floor tumbling showcase, but also fought through joy-induced sleeplessness to rule the world again in the vault final Sunday night, August 4.

“Thank you all to those who prayed for my son,” a shaky Yulo continued. “To all his supporters, God bless you.”

“Thank you to all those who prayed for Caloy and to all Filipino athletes. Let’s keep praying for everyone still competing today. I’m really thankful to all those praying for Caloy. Thank you all.”

Carlos Yulo’s mother insists no wrongdoing amid heated viral streak

In contrast, Carlos’ mother Angelica seized the spotlight after sharing Rappler’s post about Japan winning the men’s gymnastics all-around event, where her son placed 12th overall, a huge leap from his Tokyo Olympics finish at 47th.

Angelica captioned the post “Japan pa [rin] talaga. Lakas” (Japan is still the best), eventually attracting more than a hundred thousand reactions. Some comments that made it through before Angelica disabled them called her out for not making a single mention about her son’s massive achievement.

This, however, remained consistent with the Yulo matriarch’s actions the past year, repeatedly praising her other gymnast children Eldrew and Elaiza, without mentioning Carlos.

Angelica and Carlos are reportedly feuding over multiple issues, including money and his girlfriend Chloe San Jose.

In a lengthy statement forwarded around the time of Carlos’ floor exercise win, Angelica aired her side, saying she did not steal money and claiming that Carlos did many more things that she just “let slide.”

“I hope in time I can let go of the hurt I feel. There is no mother that does not love her children, but a mother can also get hurt,” she wrote in Filipino.

To date, Carlos and Angelica still do not see eye to eye. Carlos and his father Mark, however, remain in contact, as proven by public support comments the two have made leading up to the Paris Games. – Rappler.com