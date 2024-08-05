With golden Olympic run over, Carlos Yulo finally gets a good night’s sleep

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ON CLOUD NINE. Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines reacts after winning gold in the men's artistic gymnastics vault final in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

MANILA, Philippines – Hefty rewards await Carlos Yulo following his golden romp in the Paris Games that saw him become the Philippines’ first double Olympic champion.

With his pair of gold medals, Yulo is entitled to get a total of P20 million under the law on top of other incentives that include a house and lot, a posh condominium unit, and free food for a lifetime.

But as he lets his historic feat sink in, the best reward Yulo can give himself is a good night’s sleep.

Yulo can finally get the kind of rest the greatest Filipino gymnast deserves after losing sleep over anticipation of the floor exercise and vault finals over the weekend.

Still, Yulo delivered, dethroning Israel’s Artem Dolgopyat for the floor exercise crown on Saturday, August 3, and redeeming himself from a fourth-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics as he captured the vault title on Sunday, August 4.

“Last night, I couldn’t sleep. This morning, I was so sleepy,” Yulo said after the vault final. “I slept in the bus, I slept after the podium training. I slept before going to the competition area… But I did it today.”

Yulo said he was at ease going into the vault final knowing he already did his part by ruling the floor exercise to capture the Philippines’ first-ever medal in Olympic gymnastics.

That, however, did not prevent the 24-year-old star from making history anew as he edged Armenia’s Artur Davtyan for the vault gold that made him the first Filipino to win multiple medals in a single Olympics.

Yulo netted 15.433 and 14.800 points from his two vaults for an average of 15.116 points.

“Today, I was more chilled and relaxed. It helped me give it all because there was nothing to lose anymore. And that’s what happened,” said Yulo.

All the sleepless nights bore fruit for Yulo.

“This kept me up at night for two days,” Yulo said in Filipino about his floor exercise gold in an interview with Olympic broadcaster Cignal. “But it’s really worth it.”

Expected to be feted with a hero’s welcome once he returns home, Yulo said he is ready for a grueling schedule ahead.

“I’m really excited but I know it’s also going to be tough for me because it’s kind of outside gymnastics,” said Yulo. “Lots of interviews, lot of media, but I’m really excited to do that.” – with a report from Reuters/Rappler.com