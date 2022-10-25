His own biggest foe, Carlos Yulo goes for glory in World Gymnastics Championships

LOOKING AHEAD. Carlos Yulo aims to boost his confidence as he soon begins his qualification campaign for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Carlos Yulo says he needs to be at the top of his game mentally as he unveils new elements in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, including a move he says can be done by only a few people in the world

MANILA, Philippines – As Carlos Yulo braces for tougher competition in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England, he also knows that he is his own biggest foe.

The Filipino star gymnast said he needs to be at the top of his game mentally as he unveils new elements in the annual showdown, where he seeks to recapture his floor exercise title and defend his vault crown.

“It all comes down to me,” Yulo said in Filipino in a virtual press conference on Monday, October 24.

“There are a lot of other good gymnasts. I’m not saying that I have no chance because I’ve been to the finals several times and I have my achievements. I know that if I execute what I practice, I have a chance to win first place,” he said.

“But it really depends on my mindset, how I feel on that particular day. I cannot let myself beat me,” Yulo added.

Guided by Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya, Yulo looks to claim his second world title in vault by trying the Ri Se Gwang, a front handspring double piked salto with a half twist.

According to Yulo, the move – named after the North Korean who has the second-most vault gold medals in the global meet, behind Romanian Marian Dragulescu – can be done by only a few people in the world.

Yulo said he completed the difficult stunt about three times during evaluation.

“This is not just about physical movement; this requires a tougher heart,” Yulo said.

“It is not like the Dragulescu, which I can do even if I feel 50-50 about it. This time, I need to be 120% mentally tough, because if it is any number lower than that, I’m at a disadvantage.”

Aside from the vault, Yulo eyes to bag gold medals in floor exercise, which he ruled three years ago, and the parallel bars, where he settled for silver in the past world championships held in Kitakyushu, Japan, last year.

But unlike the previous edition where he competed in just three events, it will be a different test for Yulo this time as he sees action in all six apparatuses, with hopes of finishing high in the all-around.

The other three events are pommel horse, rings, and horizontal bar.

While winning is the primary goal, Yulo said the world championships is important in his bid to build up confidence as he gears up for next year, when the qualification period for the 2024 Paris Olympics starts.

“This is the time for us to try new skills so when 2023 comes, all we have to do is complete my routine. This is the time to try and make mistakes. I’m okay with making mistakes because I’m doing new things,” Yulo said.

Wrapping up his five-day training in Paris, France, Yulo and his team will fly to Liverpool on Tuesday, almost a week before the men’s qualification begins on October 31. – Rappler.com