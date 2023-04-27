Yulo withdraws from Cairo tourney, injures ankle before SEA Games

Filipino star gymnast Carlos Yulo suffers an unfortunate setback just a week before the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, where he is expected to again haul medals for the Philippine contingent

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo has withdrawn from the Cairo, Egypt leg of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup on Thursday, April 27, after reportedly suffering an ankle injury during training.

The development shared by Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) president Cynthia Carrion to reporters is an unfortunate and untimely blow to Yulo, who is set on bannering the Philippines’ contingent in the upcoming 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games this May 5.

Carrion assured reporters and fans, however, that the 23-year-old Olympian will still be able to compete in the biennial regional showpiece, and the country can still count on one of its most prolific medal haulers despite being limited to just four events in Cambodia.

Prior to pulling out of the Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup, Yulo had a running tally of three gold medals in vault, parallel bars, and his pet event floor exercise to go with one silver, and two bronzes.

The multi-awarded SEA Games gold medalist, who copped five of his seven golds in the 2021 Vietnam Games alone, is currently enjoying a strong start to his 2023 season, as three of his four golds in the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) World Cup series all came this year alone. – Rappler.com