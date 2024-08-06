Carlos Yulo and the road to double Olympic gold

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo made history by clinching back-to-back gold medals at the Paris Olympics.

On Saturday, August 3, Yulo dominated the men’s artistic gymnastics floor exercise final. The next day, August 4, he seized another gold in the vault.

This extraordinary achievement was years in the making. Rappler first met the 12-year-old Caloy in 2012 when he dreamt of winning a gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games. At the time, he was a student-athlete competing in the Palarong Pambansa, the country’s largest youth sporting event for elementary and high school students.

Since then, Yulo has put the Philippines on the global gymnastics map, winning at the Southeast Asian Games, Asian Championships, and numerous other international competitions.

On this page, you will find exclusive and unique stories about the golden boy, Carlos Yulo.

Palarong Pambansa 2012: NCR gymnastics bets prepping for Palaro Here’s 12-year-old Caloy dreaming of winning the Southeast Asian Games and Palarong Pambansa, a national competition for student-athletes. How Carlos Yulo tumbled to success Before basking in world gymnastics glory, Yulo shares how he came back from the brink of quitting

LIST: Carlos Yulo’s gymnastics medal record Prior to the Paris Olympics, Yulo already dominated various international competitions. Here’s a list of his medal haul.

[EXCLUSIVE] Rappler Talk Sports: Carlos Yulo on dealing with tumbles, turns in life, gymnastics career Yulo talks about his separation from his longtime Japanese coach, his love and relationships, and the lessons he learned along the way.

EXCLUSIVE: Above all else, Carlos Yulo chooses ‘peace of mind’ For the past year, Yulo tries to sort out his life’s tumbles and turns — from parting ways with his longtime coach, to cutting ties with his management group, to saving what’s left from frayed family relationships, and to standing by his decision to love.

With tons of lessons learned, Carlos Yulo goes for glory in Olympic return Going to the Olympics, Yulo had to endure challenges in his career and personal life but has grown from those experiences

Golden boy: Carlos Yulo bags Olympic floor exercise gold in Paris Games Yulo lives up to his potential and becomes the Philippines’ second Olympic champion following his golden floor exercise routine in the Paris Olympics

Double gold: Carlos Yulo makes history after Olympic vault reign Yulo becomes the Philippines’ first double Olympic gold medalist as he reigns supreme in the men’s vault final in the Paris Olympics

IN PHOTOS: Carlos Yulo relishes golden Olympic moment Here are some of the winning moments of Yulo during the men’s floor exercise final

IN PHOTOS: Gymnastics star Carlos Yulo scoops historic 2nd Olympic gold Yulo celebrates on the podium with silver medallist Artur Davtyan of Armenia and bronze winner Harry Hepworth of Great Britain

EXCLUSIVE: Despite split, Carlos Yulo grateful to former Japanese coach for fruitful partnership Yulo talks about his relationship with his former Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya

EXCLUSIVE: Carlos Yulo’s former Japanese coach proudly watches from Paris Games sidelines Despite parting ways, Yulo’s former Japanese coach celebrated the Filipino gymnast’s feat on the sidelines

Proud parent: Quiet Mark Yulo breaks down in tears after son Carlos’ double Olympic gold Mark Andrew Yulo, father of sensational Olympic double-gold winner Carlos, cries tears of joy on TV and thanks supporters of his son

