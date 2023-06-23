Carlos Yulo rues missed chance at redemption in Asian Games

STEADY. Carlos Yulo in action for the Philippines during the men's artistic gymnastics competition of the Tokyo Olympics.

Carlos Yulo laments missing the Asian Games as he opts to compete in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, the lone qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics this year

MANILA, Philippines – As much as Carlos Yulo wants to redeem himself in the Asian Games, he does not want to pass up on the opportunity of securing his berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Yulo lamented the missed chance to make a splash in the Asiad as he opted to compete in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships – the lone qualifier for the Paris Games this year – in Antwerp, Belgium in September.

The Asian Games, which will be hosted in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8, runs in conflict with the September 30 to October 8 world championships.

“I regret [that I will not be there] because of how bad I performed last time in Indonesia. I want to bounce back,” Yulo said in a press conference organized by the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines on Friday, June 23.

Yulo went home empty-handed from the last Asiad hosted by Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia in 2018, the same year he moved up to the senior level.

Then just 18 years old, Yulo finished fourth in the vault and landed at seventh in the individual all-around and floor exercise.

A lot has changed, though, over the past five years.

Yulo has won two golds, two silvers, and two bronzes in the last three editions of the worlds and he would have dominated the Asian Games following his remarkable showing in the recent Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

For the second straight Asian championships, Yulo emerged as the best performing male gymnast after bagging golds in parallel bars, floor exercise, and vault, silver in the individual all-around, and bronze in horizontal bar.

But qualifying for Paris is the utmost priority for Yulo.

In the world championships, Yulo needs to be one of the eight highest-ranked eligible male all-around gymnasts in the qualification to clinch his Olympic spot.

That is a doable job for Yulo considering male athletes from China, Japan, and Great Britain – which have already qualified for Paris a full team of five gymnasts – no longer need to obtain quota places.

“Of course, I chose the world championships because I want to qualify for the Olympics without having to deal with the hassle of doing it next year,” said Yulo.

Without Yulo, the task of delivering medals in the Asiad now falls on his teammates Juancho Miguel Besana and Ivan Cruz, who respectively won the vault and floor exercise crowns in the previous Southeast Asian Games.

“I’m not saying that it will be an easy work since China and Japan are still strong even if they do not send their Team A. But I’m also not saying that we do not have a chance to win medals,” said Yulo.

“We have a strong chance to medal, especially in the floor and vault.” – Rappler.com