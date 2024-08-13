Carlos Yulo says golden Olympic romp a ‘victory for all of us’ as Team Philippines comes home

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MEDALISTS. Carlos Yulo and Nesthy Petecio carry the flag as Team Philippines arrives at the Villamore Air Base from 2024 Paris Olympics.

Gymnastics star Carlos Yulo dedicates the pair of gold medals he won in the Paris Olympics to the entire country as he and Team Philippines return home

MANILA, Philippines – This is not just a win for Carlos Yulo.

The gymnastics star dedicated the pair of gold medals he won in the Paris Olympics to the entire country as he and Team Philippines returned home on Tuesday, August 13.

Yulo has immortalized himself as a Filipino sports hero after becoming the Philippines’ first double Olympic champion.

“Nanalo tayo ng gintong medalya. Panalo po namin, panalo nating lahat,” Yulo told reporters.

(We won gold. This is a victory for all of us.)

The Philippine Airlines chartered flight carrying Yulo, boxing bronze medalists Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio, and nine other athletes landed at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay.

Boxers Eumir Marcial, Carlo Paalam, and Hergie Bacyadan, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, weightlifters Elreen Ando, Vanessa Sarno, and John Ceniza, and hurdlers Lauren Hoffman and John Cabang Tolentino also joined the trip.

One by one, each athlete alighted from the plane to the tune of “We Are The Champions” played by the Philippine Air Force Honor Guards and they were greeted by their friends and family.

Drawing the loudest cheers, Yulo got welcomed by his teammates in the national team, including John Ivan Cruz, Juancho Miguel Besana, Jan Gwynn Timbang, Justine Ace de Leon, and Jhon Romeo Santillan.

Also part of the welcoming crew were other members of Team Philippines: swimmers Kayla Sanchez and Jarod Hatch, fencer Samantha Catantan, judoka Kiyomi Watanabe, and rower Joanie Delgaco.

Golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina and gymnasts Aleah Finnegan, Emma Malabuyo, and Levi Jung-Ruivivar did not make the trip.

The athletes immediately proceeded to the Malacañang to pay a courtesy call on President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Sending 22 athletes to the Olympics, the Philippines enjoyed its all-time best campaign and tied for 37th place in the medal tally – its highest ranking since 1964. – Rappler.com