Carlos Yulo sticks to positives from all-around final, sets sights on floor exercise, vault medals

STRENGTH. Carlos Edriel Yulo of Philippines in action on the pommel horse in the men's artistic gymnastics all-around final in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Filipino gymnastics star Carlos Yulo says he learned a lot from his 12th-place finish in the all-around final – lessons that he hopes would prove handy in his Olympic medal quest in floor exercise and vault

MANILA, Philippines – While a medal has always been the goal, Carlos Yulo opted to stick to the positives following his 12th-place finish in the men’s artistic gymnastics all-around final in the Paris Olympics.

Yulo said he has no regrets as he continues to enjoy a better Summer Games campaign after missing the all-around final three years ago in the Tokyo Olympics, where he placed 47th overall.

“I choose to be happy with this experience. Even if I made mistakes, I learned a lot. It feels good to compete in the finals of the all-around, especially,” Yulo told Cignal in Filipino.

“It is a big jump from [my performance in] the Tokyo Olympics. I’m super grateful that I’m healthy and nothing bad happened to me.”

Yulo could have easily been discouraged after an inauspicious start that saw him fall at the end of his pommel horse routine, which netted him just 11.900 points as he opened the 24-man finale at last place.

But the pride of Manila refused to be disheartened as he bounced back, posting 13.933 in still rings, 14.766 in vault, 14.500 in parallel bars, 13.600 in horizontal bar, and 14.333 in floor exercise for a total of 83.032 points.

“I gave it my all and I gave it my best,” said Yulo. “I’m happy with the results. I have no regrets.”

With the all-around final now in the books, the 24-year-old can now focus on events where he has a clearer shot at a medal as he competes in the finals of floor exercise and vault.

A world champion in floor exercise (2019) and vault (2021), Yulo hopes to weave the same magic as he bears the responsibility of winning the Philippines’ first-ever medal in Olympic gymnastics.

“What happened already happened. I accepted it. I move on because I still have more finals,” he said.

The finals of the floor exercise and vault are set on August 3 and 4, respectively. – Rappler.com