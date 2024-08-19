Carlos Yulo to take month-long rest after golden Olympic campaign

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HERO. Filipino gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo, who won Olympic gold medals in men's floor exerciseu00a0and men's vault, gestures during a welcoming parade for Filipino athletes who competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics, in Manila, Philippines, August 14, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines – Olympic double gold medalist Carlos Yulo will take a full month off following an exhausting run in the 2024 Paris Games and the countless public engagements that followed.

“I’ll rest for a while,” Yulo told Rappler in Filipino during his visit to the Philippine Senate on Monday, August 19.

Yulo’s head coach Aldrin Castañeda shared similar sentiments.

“We haven’t even taken a rest yet, haven’t really recovered since we stayed more than a month in France,” said Castañeda. “He will focus on recovery. For one week, he will undergo light training, because we cannot put undue stress on his body.”

Yulo will not participate in any competition for the rest of the year and will focus instead on maintaining sharpness of skills.

Aside from the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand next year, Yulo will prepare for the numerous FIG World Cups and the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships to continue racking up much-needed points.

Another honor

Yulo and boxing bronze medalists Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas added another precious hardware to their growing collections as they were awarded the Philippine Senate Medal of Excellence.

The 23 sitting senators pooled P5 million, with Yulo getting P3 million for his two gold medals and Villegas and Petecio each receiving P1 million.

“I’m happy and overwhelmed and I am super honored to be given another medal… Thank you for recognizing us athletes and the coaches,” said Yulo.

Also in attendance were other members of Team Philippines, namely gymnasts Emma Malabuyo and Aleah Finnegan, boxer Eumir Marcial, hurdlers Lauren Hoffman and John Cabang, judoka Kiyomi Watanabe, weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, Elreen Ando, and John Ceniza, swimmer Jarod Hatch, and rower Joanie Delgaco.

Team Philippines, along with the Philippine Olympic Committee and Philippine Sports Commission, were also recognized with a Senate resolution.

Rappler also learned that Yulo’s parents — Mark and Angelica — were spotted inside the Senate building hours before their son arrived but were not able to meet with him. – Rappler.com