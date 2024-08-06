After nearly quitting, Carlos Yulo tastes sweet success in Olympic run to remember

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

IN DISBELIEF. Carlos Edriel Yulo of Philippines celebrates after winning gold in vault in the men's artistic gymnastics competition of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Carlos Yulo admits he thought about quitting gymnastics countless times, but his resolve leads him to a historic Olympic double gold

MANILA, Philippines – Homesickness and the intricacies of training in a foreign land almost forced Filipino gymnastics ace Carlos Yulo to quit the sport.

He is glad that he did not.

Yulo reaped the fruits of years of hard work in Japan as he completed his constantly growing collection with the crown jewel in all of sports by capturing not just won one but two Olympic gold medals from the Paris Games.

“When I was in Japan, I thought about it a lot of times. I cannot even count it on my hands,” Yulo said in Filipino when asked if he wanted to quit gymnastics in an interview with TV Patrol.

“I was lonely. It was hard, especially for my age.”

Taken under the wing of his former Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya, Yulo – then just 16 years old – moved to the Land of the Rising Sun in 2016 in pursuit of becoming a world-class gymnast.

Although he occasionally returned home, Yulo spent the next couple of years primarily in Japan, even learning fluent Nihongo and earning an associate degree in literature from the Teikyo University.

Yulo eventually moved back to the Philippines last year after his split with Kugimiya.

Despite the hardships, Yulo said he realized he loved the sport after going home empty-handed from the Tokyo Games, where he became the first Filipino gymnast to compete in the Olympics since 1968.

“After Tokyo, I was really eager. I like what I’m doing and I want to achieve my dreams,” said Yulo.

Yulo made the most of his second Olympic chance.

Mesmerizing in Paris, the city where the Philippines made its Olympic debut exactly a century ago in 1924, Yulo captured the heart of the country as he ruled the floor exercise and vault against stiff competition.

In the process, Yulo became the Philippines’ first Olympic double gold medalist and first Filipino to win multiple medals in a single Games edition.

While his golden romp saw Yulo live up to his potential, he said its took more than just skill, practice, and determination to finally break through.

“This is my time. I gave it all my heart. I thank God that he heard my prayers,” said Yulo. “I knew there was something in store for me. I did not give up.”

“I showed that I can back up the things that I wished for. They were not just wishes. It was also my responsibility to train diligently, sleep early, and eat properly.”

“All my prayers and hard work are worth it.” – Rappler.com