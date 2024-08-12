Carlos Yulo, Team Philippines come home to heroes’ welcome led by Bongbong Marcos

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – A nation beaming with pride and glee awaits gymnastics hero Carlos Yulo and Team Philippines as they return home on Tuesday, August 13, following an unparalleled campaign in the Paris Olympics.

No less than President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will welcome the Olympic delegation that captured two golds thanks to Yulo and two bronzes courtesy of boxing standouts Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio.

Yulo and Team Philippines will arrive at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay then proceed to the Malacañang Palace, where they will be greeted by Marcos and the First Family.

The Presidential Communications Office said in a statement that Marcos will present the athletes with “well-deserved incentives.”

Under Republic Act 10699, Yulo is entitled to get P20 million – P10 million for each gold after ruling the floor exercise and vault of the men’s artistic gymnastics competition, becoming the Philippines’ first double Olympic champion.

Petecio and Villegas, meanwhile, are set to receive P2 million each.

Marcos is expected to give additional bonuses, just like when he doubled the incentives of medalists from the Southeast Asian Games last year.

In the previous Tokyo Games, former President Rodrigo Duterte rewarded weightlifting star Hidilyn Diaz, the Philippines’ first Olympic gold medalist, an extra P3 million.

The Philippines celebrated 100 years of participation in the Summer Games with its all-time best campaign as it won multiple golds in a single Olympics for the first time and matched its biggest medal haul in history.

It tied Hong Kong for 37th place overall – its highest Olympic ranking in exactly six decades – and finished as the best performing Southeast Asian nation, edging regional rivals Indonesia and Thailand.

Filipinos will get a glimpse of Yulo, Petecio, Villegas, and the rest of Team Philippines as they get feted with a heroes’ parade in Manila on Wednesday, August 14.

The 7.7-kilometer parade will start at the Aliw Theater, pass along Roxas Boulevard and Taft Avenue, and end at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex. – Rappler.com