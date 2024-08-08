Golden boy Carlos Yulo, Team Philippines return home on August 13

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GOLDEN BOY. Gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines celebrates on the podium after winning the floor exercise gold in the Paris Olympics.

Carlos Yulo and Team Philippines come home to a nation ready to celebrate their historic feat in the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo and the rest of the Filipino delegation in the Paris Games are set to return home on Tuesday, August 13, following a historic Olympic run.

A well-deserved heroes’ welcome awaits Yulo and Team Philippines as the country won multiple gold medals in a single Olympics for the first time courtesy of the gymnastics star.

Yulo ruled the floor exercise and vault in the men’s artistic gymnastics competition to become the Philippines’ first Olympic double gold medalist.

“The other athletes and I are going back on the 13th,” Yulo said in Frontline Pilipinas in Filipino.

Boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas also delivered a bronze each as the country matched its four-medal haul in the Tokyo Games – its biggest in Olympic history.

Finally reaping the fruits of his labor, Yulo said he is making the most out of his experience in Paris as he lets his victory sink in.

“I ate a lot after the competition. We went to Disneyland. I’m super happy and I’m enjoying,” said Yulo.

Once he returns home, it will be a busy schedule for Yulo, who will be feted with a grand parade by the City of Manila.

Yulo will receive P2 million from Manila on top of other incentives that include a P20 million cash reward under the law.

“Everything is planned and there are people who will handle and help me,” said Yulo.

The Olympics will close on Sunday, August 11. – Rappler.com