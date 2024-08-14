All love: From a distance, Carlos Yulo thanks dad Mark for support in Manila parade

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Despite complicated family troubles, two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo and his father Mark maintain a strong bond, as evidenced by their brief interaction in the Olympians' welcome parade in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – The love and respect remain alive and mutual for two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo and his father Mark Andrew.

After the elder Yulo was spotted in the crowd at Roxas Boulevard for the Paris Olympians heroes’ welcome parade in Manila on Wednesday, August 14, the 24-year-old gymnastics sensation took to social media to show his appreciation in return, a few hours after the program ended.

“Maraming salamat, Pa. Masaya ako nakita kita do’n nakasuporta,” Carlos wrote on Facebook. (Thank you so much, Pa. I’m happy to see you there supporting.)

“Pasensiya na Pa, hindi ako masyado nakakaway, ang daming nagpa-autograph. Kita-kits soon, Pa.” (Sorry Pa, I wasn’t able to wave to you longer, since there were many people wanting autographs. See you soon, Pa.)

Amid the complicated family troubles surrounding the Yulos, Carlos and Mark have consistently kept their bond cordial, with the Yulo patriarch even breaking down in tears on television after his son won his unprecedented gold medals.

Despite parade organizers excluding families from riding the Olympians’ floats, Mark still made sure his son saw him in the crowd and let him know how proud he is.

Although Carlos’ family did not appear in both welcoming parties at the Villamor Air Base and in the Manila parade for reasons only fully and truly known by the Yulos, what is certain is that Carlos and Mark’s relationship remains strong, even from a distance.

Perhaps in time, there will be true healing for all involved. – Rappler.com