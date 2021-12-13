CHED green lights collegiate athletic training

Only fully vaccinated student-athletes and coaches are allowed to participate in in-person training

MANILA, Philippines – The return of collegiate sports in the country loomed on the horizon as the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) gave universities and colleges the green light for training restart.

CHED chairman Popoy de Vera, together with Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and officials from the UAAP and NCAA, signed on Monday, December 13, the memorandum that allowed the resumption of collegiate athletic training.

Per the guidelines approved by CHED, only fully vaccinated student-athletes and coaches are authorized to participate in in-person training.

It has been nearly two years since the UAAP and NCAA staged live games due to the pandemic.

The UAAP canceled Season 82 in April 2020 and called off Season 83.

Meanwhile, the NCAA pushed through with Season 96 earlier this year, although the two sports it hosted – taekwondo and chess – were held virtually. – Rappler.com