Wesley So moves closer to Grand Prix final

ON A ROLL. Wesley So looks poised for another title run.

US champion Wesley So only needs a draw in his next game to advance to the final round of the FIDE Grand Prix series in Berlin

MANILA, Philippines – United States back-to-back champion Wesley So took a step closer toward the final with a clinical victory over Iranian Grandmaster Amin Tabatabaei on Wednesday, March 30 (Thursday, March 31, Philippine time) in the third and last leg of the FIDE Grand Prix series in Berlin.

So came in well-prepared with white, blitzing his first 18 moves and then pouncing on Tabatabaei’s inaccuracies to gain a pawn before securing the first win of the semifinals in 43 moves of a Queen’s Gambit Declined.

All the Bacoor, Cavite-born So needs is draw with the Tehran sensation in their second game on Thursday to advance to the final against the winner of the other semifinal pitting fellow American Hikaru Nakamura against Azerbaijani star Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.

Nakamura, winner of the first leg also held in the German capital, and Mamedyarov, ranked No. 7 in the world, drew their first game and would settle the score in the second game with the Azerbaijani handling white.

Mamedyarov holds a higher rating over Nakamura in classical play, but if the second game also ends in a draw, their semifinal tussle will go to a tiebreaker.

In shorter time control, Nakamura leads Mamedyarov, especially in blitz where the acknowledged speed chess specialist holds a runaway 20-4 advantage.

Even if he loses to Mamedyarov, however, Nakamura has secured a spot in the 2022 Candidates Masters.

It was the first long game between So, who with an Elo 2778 is the solid pick over Tabatabaei, the lowest-rated player in the 16-man field (Elo 2623) who topped Pool D at the expense of Dutch No. 1 Anish Giri.

“The line is very new, but the pawn structure is very interesting,” said So, rated No. 6 in the world, in the post-game interview. “It was very complicated.”

In the end, Tabatabaei stands to lose his queen for a bishop to avoid mate.

“Lack of experience cost me this game,” said Tabatabaei, noting he hesitated as there were so many options available. Shrugging off the result, Tabatabaei said he’s learning from playing against such a strong opponent as So. – Rappler.com