Carlsen wins, catches Wesley So at 3rd spot

IN THE ZONE. Wesley So stays inside the top three.

Wesley So stays in the mix of title contenders in the elite chess tourney along with world champion Magnus Carlsen, Uzbek sensation Nodirbek Abdusattorov, and Dutch ace Anish Giri

MANILA, Philippines – World champion Magnus Carlsen trounced Iran No. 1 Parham Maghsoodloo on Wednesday, January 25 (Thursday, January 26, Philippine time) and joined Wesley So at the third spot in the 2023 Tata Steel Masters in Wijk ann Zee, the Netherlands.

So drew with Dutch ace Anish Giri, who remained in second place behind Uzbek sensation Nodirbek Abdusattorov with three more rounds to go in the tournament featuring 14 of the world’s top 55 players.

Abdusattorov also settled for a draw with world No. 2 Ding Liren of China to raise his total to 6.5 points, half a point ahead of Giri and one point up on Norwegian Carlsen and Filipino-born American So.

Still in contention with 5.5 points each were Team USA members Fabiano Caruana and Levon Aronian.

Caruana drew with Indian Arjun Erigaisi and so did Aronian against Richard Rapport.

Other 10th round matches saw Indian prodigies Gukesh D and R. Praggnanandhaa split the point and Dutch Jorden van Foreest, the 2021 Tata Masters champion, draw with German sensation Vincent Keymer.

The annual tournament celebrating its 85th staging takes a break Thursday and will resume with the 11th round on Friday.

Crucial matches pit Carlsen, the defending champion and eight-time winner of the Tata Masters, against So, the 2022 Chess.com Global Championship winner; and Abdusattorov against Giri.

Also on tap are the matches between Praggnanandhaa and Maghsoodloo, Erigaisi against Gukesh, Keymer against Rapport, and Liren against Van Foreest. – Rappler.com