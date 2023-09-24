Hosts China claims first gold of Asian Games

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FIRST. China's Jiaqi Zou and Xiuping Qiu celebrate on the podium afteru00a0winningu00a0the the gold medal in the lightweight women's double sculls in the Asian Games.

Chinese duo Zou Jiaqi and Qiu Xiuping claim the lightweight women's doubles sculls title in rowing as Asian Games action begins

HANGZHOU, China – Asian Games hosts China claimed the first gold of the continental sporting showpiece on Sunday, September 24, when Zou Jiaqi and Qiu Xiuping won the lightweight women’s doubles sculls title in the rowing.

On an overcast morning at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre, the Chinese duo dominated, clocking a time of 7 minutes and 6.78 seconds to finish nearly 10 seconds clear of Uzbek runners-up Luizakhon Islomova and Malika Tagmatova.

Indonesia took the bronze.

About 12,400 athletes from 45 nations are competing for 481 gold medals across a huge program of 40 sports at the Hangzhou Games in eastern China, which were delayed by a year due to the coronavirus.

China topped the medals table in the last 10 Asian Games and is almost certain to do so again on home soil. – Rappler.com