China’s shooting duo wins 1st gold of Paris Olympics

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PAIR. Gold medalists Yuting Huang (L) of China and Lihao Sheng of China with their medals after winning the 10m air rifle mixed team in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

China's Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao rule the 10m air rifle mixed team event to capture the first gold medal of the Paris Olympics

CHATEAUROUX, France – China’s Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao won the first gold medal of the Paris Games on Saturday, July 27, in the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

Keum Ji-hyeon and Park Ha-jun of South Korea claimed silver and Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev of Kazakhstan were awarded bronze.

Three years after Yang Qian and Yang Haoran won the gold in Tokyo, compatriots Huang and Sheng made sure China retained it.

The reigning world champions topped the qualifying round ahead of their Korean rivals at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre.

The gold medal round was not really a cakewalk, though, despite them racing to a 14-8 lead after the first 11 shots.

Keum and Park staged a late comeback to reduce the gap at 14-12, but the Chinese pair prevailed 16-12 in the end.

Le and Satpayev gave Kazakhstan their first medal of the Paris Games with a 17-5 romp against the German pair of Anna Janssen and Maximilian Ulbrich. – Rappler.com