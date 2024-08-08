China’s Wu comes up short in Olympic hurdles repechage after coach blames period

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SETBACK. Wu Yanni of China reacts during the women's 100m hurdles repechage at the Paris Olympics in France, August 8, 2024.

The coach of Wu Yanni, Asia's second fastest hurdler in 2024, says she had been struggling with physical challenges related to her menstrual cycle

PARIS, France – China’s Wu Yanni met fresh disappointment in the 100m hurdles repechage at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, August 8, when she failed to advance after her coach said her performance had been affected by her period.

Wu’s sixth-place finish in the opening stage of the competition trended on Chinese social media after her coach said she had been struggling with physical challenges related to her menstrual cycle.

Asia’s second fastest hurdler this year, Wu was not at her best level again in the repechage. She made a slow start and finished fourth in her heat in 12.98.

The top two finishers in each of the three repechage heats moved on to the semifinals set for Friday, August 9.

The repechage round — which gives athletes a pathway to the semifinals if they fail to qualify on the first try — was introduced to the program this year to largely positive reaction.

American hurdler Freddie Crittenden completed a circuitous route to the 110m hurdles final on Wednesday, August 7, after a calculated decision to take it easy through his opening heat, allowing himself a couple of days’ extra rest for an aggravated groin muscle.

Bahamian twice 400 champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo took a shot in the repechage on Tuesday, August 6, in an injury-plagued season, after she pulled up midway and finished last in her preliminary. She did not advance. – Rappler.com