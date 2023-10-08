Chinese Taipei, Japan, China win last golds in Asian Games

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHAMPION. Chinese Taipei's Gu Shiau Shuang poses with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for karate in the 19th Asian Games.

Chinese Taipei and Japan pick up more golds in karate, while host China rules in artistic swimming to add to its best-ever haul in the Asian Games

HANGZHOU, China – China, Chinese Taipei, and Japan won the last gold medals of the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday, October 8, in artistic swimming and karate.

The very last one went to Chinese Taipei’s Gu Shiau-shuang, 26, who beat Kazakhstan’s Moldir Zhangbyrbay, 26, to defend the women’s 50 kg kumite title she won in Jakarta in 2018.

This gave Chinese Taipei 19 gold medals for the Games, equalling its best ever gold haul achieved at the Bangkok Games in 1998.

In the men’s team kata karate competition, Japan edged Macau in the final to take gold, and in artistic swimming, China won gold in the team free routine, with Japan just behind in silver and Kazakhstan taking bronze.

China finished with 201 golds, its best-ever haul. – Rappler.com