Two-time collegiate champion coach Aldin Ayo ends a two-year tenure as Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 head trainer to be with his mother stricken with stage 4 cancer

MANILA, Philippines – Aldin Ayo has resigned as the head trainer of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 in order to be with his ailing mother stricken with stage 4 cancer, per a company release on Friday, August 5.

The 44-year-old Ayo, an only child, decided to let go of his post “to be there for his mother and devote his time and attention to her.” He will be replaced by veteran baller and current Chooks 3×3 standout Chico Lanete on an interim basis.

“It was a tough decision to leave Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas but I need to be on my mom’s side in the battle that she is facing,” Ayo said.

Ayo replaced Eric Altamirano as the head trainer of Chooks 3×3 back in November 2020 at the start of a transition period for the pioneering pro 3×3 league in the country.

Following the mass exodus of stalwarts Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Santi Santillan, Troy Rike, and Franky Johnson – now all with the PBA – Ayo helped oversee the progress of new Chooks 3×3 key cogs like Lanete, Mark Tallo, Dennis Santos, and Zach Huang.

Amid numerous tournaments ending in early losses, the two-time collegiate champion coach had his shining moment after Chooks 3×3 won the 2022 FIBA 3×3 Super Quest – the Philippines’ first title in the pro circuit since 2014.

“We are thankful for the service of coach Aldin Ayo not just to our teams but also to our organization. He brought a lot of changes to the way our team was run,” said Chooks 3×3 league owner Ronald Mascariñas.

“Coach Aldin will always be family to us and we will be here for him and his family in these trying times.”

The Letran alumnus was recently involved in rumors surrounding the head coaching spot of NCAA rival school San Beda before the job was handed to longtime assistant coach Yuri Escueta.

Ayo is currently still serving an indefinite ban from the UAAP due to his involvement in the controversial 2020 Sorsogon bubble of the UST Growling Tigers.

Fans of the team repeatedly called for his reinstatement before the school eventually appointed former PBA player Bal David to replace Jinino Manansala as head coach. – Rappler.com