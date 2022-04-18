Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes endorses VP Leni Robredo for president

Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes says he would honored to represent the country with Leni Robredo as its president

MANILA, Philippines – Add Gilas Pilipinas and TNT coach Chot Reyes to a number of sports personalities backing the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Reyes threw his support behind Robredo through a minute-long video showing reasons why he wants to vote for the lone female presidential bet in the May elections.

The only five-time PBA Coach of the Year said Robredo possesses the “puso” – Gilas Pilipinas’ battle cry – for the country and the Filipino people.

“Puso ay ang pagmamahal sa bayan na nakikita sa mga gawaing nakakaangat ng buhay ng ating mga kababayan,” Reyes said.

(Heart is the love for country that can be seen through programs that lift the lives of our countrymen.)

“Puso ay ang tapang. The courage to never give up no matter the odds. Maski siraan ka na, maski pinipilit ka nilang pinapabagsak, just never, never ever give up.”

(Heart is courage. The courage to never give up no matter the odds. Even if people try to tarnish your name, even if people try to bring you down, just never, never ever give up.)

Reyes is the second PBA coach to publicly express support for Robredo after NLEX mentor Yeng Guiao.

Guiao compared Robredo to a “take-charge player” who knows how to make the right decisions during difficult situations.

Reyes echoed this sentiment.

“Mapa bagyo, lindol, sakuna, pandemic, ano pa man yan, puso ay nakikita sa mabilisang pagtugon sa pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan ano man ang kailangan,” Reyes said.

(Through storms, earthquakes, calamities, pandemic, and everything else, the heart is seen through the quick response to the needs of our countrymen, no matter what they are.)

Set to coach Gilas Pilipinas in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, which the Philippines will co-host with Japan and Indonesia, Reyes said he would be honored to represent the country with Robredo as its president.

“Bilang coach at Pilipino, alam kong kaya kong harapin ang ibang bansa, kaya kong ipagmalaki na ako ay Pilipino, lalo na kung si Leni Robredo ang ating pangulo,” he said.

(As a coach and a Filipino, I know that I can face other countries and be proud that I am Filipino, especially if it is Leni Robredo who is our president.)

Reyes called on his fellow Robredo supporters to continue their work on the ground, saying the last couple of weeks before the elections are the most crucial.

“Hindi pa tapos ang laban. Last two minutes na at wala na tayong timeout. Kaya ngayon kailangan natin ng teamwork. Magtulungan tayo upang maipagmalaki sa buong mundo na tayo ay Pilipino.“

(The fight is still not over. It is the last two minutes and we do not have a timeout. We need teamwork. We have to work together so we can be proud that we are Filipinos.) – Rappler.com