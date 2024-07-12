‘All playing hard, all intense’: Tiu expects competitive Jones Cup run

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘I really like what I’m seeing,’ says head coach Charles Tiu as Strong Group-Pilipinas targets a solid showing in the Jones Cup in Taipei

MANILA, Philippines – Head coach Charles Tiu expects Strong Group-Pilipinas to come out competitive as the country tries to reclaim its lofty standing in the 43rd William Jones Cup.

“I like the way they’re competing in practice, they’re all playing hard, they’re all intense,” said Tiu as the team gears up for the basketball club tournament in Taipei from July 13 to 21.

“I really like what I’m seeing.”

While impressed with the team’s experienced lineup, which boasts of former San Miguel import Chris McCullough and Gilas Pilipinas center Ange Kouame, the Strong Group players are also willing to adapt to new concepts.

Tiu, moreover, praised team captain Kiefer Ravena’s leadership, intelligence, and outspokenness on and off the court.

For Ravena, the knowledge he had gained playing for Gilas Pilipinas and overseas have been crucial in guiding his teammates.

“I just apply whatever I learned in my overseas and national team stints to help them,” said Ravena.

“I am just trying to give my best,” he added.

Strong Group-Pilipinas aims for a podium finish after the Philippines, represented by Rain or Shine, finished seventh last year.

The country last ruled in 2019 behind Mighty Sports, before the tournament got shelved for three years due to the pandemic.

Ravena feels confident with their campaign, pointing to the excellent performances of the team’s rising talents, and noting he will share the backcourt with young guns Jonathan Manalili and RJ Abarrientos.

“We are familiar with each other, and I think we have the time and the chemistry needed to prepare for the Jones Cup,” said Ravena.

Up to the call

Guard Jordan Heading shared how he stayed in shape before being called to represent the country with Strong Group.

“I guess my [preparation] was really just playing NBL 1 in Australia,” Heading stated, referring to his stint with NBL squad West Adelaide Bearcats.

“[I’m] just trying to stay in shape and stay ready for this, and obviously we [have limited time] with the team to just get ready,” the 28-year-old added.

The Filipino sharpshooter is also eager to add the experience into his arsenal, sharing that he is always proud to don the country’s colors in an international setting.

“It always feels good to represent the Philippines, you know, whether that’s with Gilas or with Strong Group,” said Heading.

“You know it’s always fun, just to have a Filipino flag on your jersey and get to play in front of all the kababayans (compatriots) wherever we are.”

Another Ildefonso looks to rise

After playing what he called as two “tough” years in the Korean Basketball League, Dave Ildefonso returns home, not just to represent the country, but also to follow his father Danny and brother Shaun’s footsteps in the PBA.

“Playing in Korea was pretty tough. In my situation, the language barrier was really different, really hard,” the former Suwon KT forward said.

“[Being back] warms my heart, since I was a bit dismayed [with my time] in Korea. I wasn’t used much, and I wasn’t basically able to talk with anybody there, so it’s really nice to be here in the Philippines.”

For the former Ateneo Blue Eagles star, the Strong Group coaching staff bridges the gap between the young and veteran players of the squad.

“I think what coach Charles, coach Rajko (Toroman) are doing, they’re trying to lessen the gap between the amateurs and like the pros, in like, especially with the age,” he stated.

Valuable lessons from his Korean foray stood out, according to Ildefonso, which he thinks are crucial for his SGA appearance.

“Always be ready,. Whatever happens, no matter how sure you are, no matter how long your playing time is, whatever the situation is, you must be ready,” the 24-year-old said.

“Don’t ever lose confidence.” – Eugero Vincent Liberato, Jorge Marion Dionisio, and Niño Dominic Ronquillo/Rappler

Eugero Vincent Liberato, Jorge Marion Dionisio, and Niño Dominic Ronquillo are Rappler interns.