CCE gives spotlight to esports student-athletes in maiden season

MANILA, Philippines – Aspiring esports student-athletes take center stage as the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) returns with its maiden regular season in June.

After breaking through the local esports scene by staging the Mobile Legends Varsity Cup for NCAA basketball teams last year, the CCE will give the spotlight to other student gamers.

The same 10 NCAA schools will take part in the regular season led by Lyceum, which ruled the Varsity Cup behind Pirates veterans Renzo Navarro and Yancy Remulla.

Also seeing action in the regular season are Letran, San Beda, St. Benilde, Emilio Aguinaldo College, Perpetual, Mapua, Jose Rizal University, Arellano, and San Sebastian.

“We expect a more exciting and fiery competition paired with the continuous excellence, sportsmanship, values, and camaraderie among all our players as the foundations of our organization,” said CCE commissioner Waiyip Chong.

The launch of the regular season seeks to bridge the gap between esports and the academe as CCE partnered with the Commission on Higher Education for the CHED Friendship Games.

Also in the works for CHED is the National Tertiary Games, which includes esports as well.

“We have experienced and saw [esports’ rise] during the pandemic and even in the Southeast Asian Games,” said Arellano athletic director Peter Cayco.

Sibol, the national esports team, bagged two golds in the recently concluded Southeast Asian Games, topping the Mobile Legends and League of Legends: Wild Rift events.

“We envision the students, not just athletes, but regular students, to be involved in such opportunities.”

CCE is backed by esports and gaming organization Galaxy Racer. – Rappler.com