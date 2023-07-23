Confident Jhanlo Mark Sangiao believes Mongolian foe not on his level

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao puts his unbeaten record on the line as the Team Lakay standout tries to stop the streaking Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Team Lakay’s Jhanlo Mark “The Machine” Sangiao isn’t short of confidence as he looks for his fourth straight win in ONE Championship.

Sangiao battles Mongolia’s Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in an MMA bout between two red-hot bantamweights at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 5 inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 21-year-old will put his unbeaten 6-0 record on the line and try to stop the sizzling Baatarkhuu, who’s won his last eight bouts. Though the Mongolian looks like the biggest threat to Sangiao’s reign, the young Filipino isn’t too worried.

“I don’t want to sound too confident. He’s certainly a strong fighter, but I don’t think we’re at the same skill level,” he said.

“I’ve been doing this since I was a kid. That’s why I know that I can hang with whatever he plans to do for sure.”

So far, Baatarkhuu has taken down two Filipinos in veteran Rockie Bactol and Sangiao’s teammate, Adonis Sevilleno.

In those fights, Baatarkhuu showcased his toughness and strength, absorbing hits while stalking down his opponents and manhandling them the moment they came close.

The fact that Team Lakay has already prepared for Baatarkhuu in the past gives Sangiao an edge in this match.

“I felt like Adonis could’ve beaten him. The problem was Adonis didn’t initiate the offense in that fight. He became very defensive against Enkh-Orgil, and that’s why he stumbled. Now, Adonis is actively helping me out, telling me things that I have to look out for and how he fights in the ring,” he said.

“His wrestling is definitely his strong point. He also loves dirty boxing, where he’d clinch you and throw punches from that position. That’s his game. That’s how he beat Adonis. He got Adonis good in that fight.”

Play Video

Having already learned from Sevilleno, Sangiao plans to avoid the things that led to his teammate’s demise. Instead of waiting and reacting, he’s going to put his foot on the gas pedal and take the fight to the Mongolian.

“We’re already studying how to defend it and avoid being in that clinch altogether,” Sangiao said. “I’ve been working on my wrestling defense for him, but most importantly I’m planning to use it offensively as well. I’m going to be the one pushing the fight here and gunning for offense.” – Rappler.com

Read more from ONE Championship: