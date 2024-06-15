Dave Ildefonso completes stacked Strong Group squad for 2024 Jones Cup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KBL import Dave Ildefonso rejoins college friends and foes alike in the upcoming 43rd William Jones Cup as part of the stacked Strong Group Athletics-Philippines team

MANILA, Philippines – Rising sports power Strong Group Athletics is once again ready to make a big statement on the international stage as it has completed its stacked roster for the upcoming Jones Cup with the signing of Korean Basketball League (KBL) star import Dave Ildefonso on Saturday, June 15.

The former UAAP champion from Ateneo is set to join a host of familiar faces from college, like ex- Blue Eagle teammate Ange Kouame, FEU rival RJ Abarrientos, and one-time UST foe Rhenz Abando.

Ildefonso will also team up with the likes of Fil-Aussie sniper Jordan Heading, Fil-Am utility forward Caelan Tiongson, Fil-Am DJ Fenner, NCAA young stars Allen Liwag, Tony Ynot, and Titing Manalili, and imports Chris McCullough and Tajuan Agee.

“My top priority in joining SGA is to help the team, which is being handled by one of my friends in Ateneo Jacob (Lao), win the championship in any way possible,” said the 24-year-old son of Converge assistant coach Danny Ildefonso.

“Representing the country is always a privilege, and I intend to make the most of an opportunity like this.”

The upcoming Jones Cup in Taiwan also marks the reunion of Ildefonso and Strong Group head coach Charles Tiu, who previously coached him during the FIBA Under-19 World Cup in 2019 and the Dubai International Basketball Tournament in 2020 under the Mighty Sports banner.

“I’ve always been a fan of Dave’s game,” Tiu said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the improvement in his game from his time abroad. Hopefully, we can help boost his confidence for his next career step.” – Rappler.com