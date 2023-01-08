Sports
Delfin Dioquino
Dave Ildefonso officially joins Suwon KT Sonicboom in KBL

FAMILIAR FACE. Dave Ildefonso (right) will team up with PBA import Lester Prosper (middle) as he beefs up the Suwon KT Sonicboom.

Lester Prosper Instagram page

Dave Ildefonso joins former Gilas Pilipinas teammates Rhenz Abando, SJ Belangel, and RJ Abarrientos in the Korean Basketball League

MANILA, Philippines – Korea is officially the next stop for Dave Ildefonso.

Korean Basketball League (KBL) club Suwon KT Sonicboom formally announced the signing of the former Ateneo Blue Eagles standout on Sunday, January 8, as they continued to beef up their roster.

Ildefonso joins former Gilas Pilipinas teammates Rhenz Abando, SJ Belangel, and RJ Abarrientos in the growing list of Filipino basketball players who have taken their talents to Korea.

The second-generation star is seen as a key acquisition for a Suwon side that has turned things around since the addition of PBA import Lester Prosper.

Once at the bottom of the 10-team league, the Sonicboom currently sit at seventh place with a 13-16 record after winning six of their last seven games.

Ildefonso ended his UAAP career on a high note, earning a spot in the Mythical Five for Season 85 and helping lead the Blue Eagles to their third championship in four seasons.

He averaged 10.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists throughout their title run.

Suwon, though, will have to wait a little longer before Ildefonso debuts.

According to a report by Korean basketball publication Jumpball, Ildefonso will play his first KBL game the earliest on January 19 against the Seoul Samsung Thunders. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
