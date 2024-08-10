Dottie Ardina disappointed as PH golfers left without official uniforms in Olympics

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STEADY. Dottie Ardina of the Philippines reacts after a putt on the 18th green in the first round of women's individual stroke play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Golf National.

In a video that has made the rounds on social media, Filipina golfer Dottie Ardina shows the process of sticking a patch of the Philippine flag to her store-bought shirt

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina vented her frustrations over the absence of official uniforms as she and teammate Bianca Pagdanganan improvised through the first three rounds of the Paris Olympics women’s golf competition.

In a video that has made the rounds on social media, Ardina showed the process of sticking a patch of the Philippine flag to her store-bought shirt.

“We’re only ones without [uniforms]. We even needed to buy t-shirts. What kind of Olympics is this?” Ardina said in Filipino.

“Where are our uniforms? Where did it go? We’re the only two [golfers] here, we have 22 athletes, and yet things are still incomplete.”

Ardina wore the same light green top as Pagdanganan in the third round on Friday, August 9, using double-sided tape to attach a patch of the Philippine flag to her chest.

“It is embarrassing. There are a lot of people here and we’re the only ones without uniforms,” Ardina said.

Despite the uniform mishap, Ardina played her best round of golf in the Olympics as she fired a 3-under 69 to climb 13 spots to solo 23rd with a 217 aggregate.

Pagdanganan, meanwhile, dropped to joint 13th after a 1-over 73 for a 214 total.

The two hope to do better in the final round on Saturday, August 10, as they shoot for a historic golf medal for the Philippines. – Rappler.com