Drums, dances open Tahiti’s Olympic surfing extravaganza 16,000 km away from Paris

WORLDS AWAY. Kauli Vaast of France trains for the Paris Olympics surfing tournament in Tahiti.

As rain drenches the world's Olympians in the Games' opening ceremony in Paris, the surfing tournament opens to blazing sunshine in faraway Tahiti, where waves are matched by a rare few

Tahiti welcomed the 2024 Olympic surfing event on Friday, July 26, with blazing sunshine, songs, and Polynesian culture honoring the sport’s ancient roots, a world away from the rain of the Games’ opening ceremony in Paris.

At a beachside park 40 kilometers from the surfing venue of Teahupo’o, surfers poured sand from their home beaches into a communal vessel, combining the different colors and textures to symbolize unity and respect for the ocean.

Ceremonial artifacts and some dignitaries arrived in outrigger canoes and were carried up the black sand beach, where athletes paraded into a large tent.

Host nation France naturally received the loudest cheers, especially for local Teahupo’o surfers Vahine Fierro and Kauli Vaast, who will be among the favorites when competition kicks off, likely on Saturday, July 27.

Athletes and officials danced with local performers wearing grass skirts and flower garlands before big screen TVs crossed live to Paris and a rain-soaked parade of nations.

Back in Tahiti, residents and visitors chatted and strolled around a market set up next door offering fresh vegetables and other local goods.

Tahiti, 16,000 kilometers from Paris, is hosting the surfing because it has one of the world’s best waves and beaches in France are mostly flat at this time of the year. – Rappler.com