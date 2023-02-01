Strong Group collapses in Dubai as clutch Lebanon stays unbeaten

Dynamo Lebanon goes on a game-sealing 11-2 run to hand stacked Strong Group Philippines its first loss at the 32nd Dubai International Basketball Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Dynamo Lebanon proved to be a worthy title contender at the 32nd Dubai International Basketball Championship after handing stacked Strong Group Philippines its first loss off a late 89-83 pullaway to stay unbeaten on Wednesday, February 1 (Thursday, February 2, Manila time).

Shabazz Muhammad led Strong Group in scoring for the fourth straight game off a 25-point, 9-rebound outing.

However, he was ultimately overshadowed by Lebanon import Clinton Robert’s timely 29-point eruption off the bench, highlighted by a huge dagger triple with 48.3 seconds to play for the 86-81 separation.

Filipino collegiate star JD Cagulangan tried to recreate his clutch shot-making that launched him to folk hero status in UP, but both his three-point attempts in the final minute clanked off as Zachary Lofton put the finishing touches from the line, 88-81, with 26.9 ticks left to play.

Fil-Am Sedrick Barefield coasted to an easy layup to cap off a 9-point night before Robert split his charity trip at the 13.9-second mark to set the final score. All in all, Lebanon rallied from a 78-81 deficit with a pivotal 11-2 charge to the finish line that stunned the Filipino fans in attendance at the Al Nasr Club.

Lofton backed up Robert’s scoring eruption with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, while Thomas Ibrahima scored 16 on a 5-of-11 clip.

Meanwhile, Adamson star guard Jerom Lastimosa saw his tournament-best 14-point outing on 6-of-9 shooting go to waste.

Strong Group’s top recruit Nick Young returned from a one-game absence with 11 points in 13 minutes before checking out with more than five minutes left to play, while Renaldo Balkman dropped a quiet 10-point, 9-rebound line in 28 minutes.

Despite the loss, the Philippine team will comfortably enter the knockout playoffs alongside Lebanon since eight of the nine invited teams are set to advance.

The first of four quarterfinal matches will begin on Thursday, February 2, 11 pm (Manila time), while the last will tip off on Saturday, February 4, 1 am (Manila time).

The Scores

Dynamo Lebanon 89 – Robert 29, Lofton 17, Ibrahima 16, Ezzeddine 10, Khalil 9, Ibrahim 7, Khoury 1, Salibi 0, Mahmoud 0.

Strong Group PH 83 – Muhammad 25, Lastimosa 14, Young 11, Balkman 10, Barefield 9, Andrade 4, Baltazar 4, Quiambao 4, Cagulangan 2, Gozum 0, Fornilos 0.

Quarters: 19-17, 41-45, 65-68, 89-83.

– Rappler.com