Dwight Ramos inks one-year extension with Levanga Hokkaido

Gilas Pilipinas star Dwight Ramos will remain in Japan after signing a one-year extension with Japan B. League Division I squad Levanga Hokkaido

MANILA, Philippines – Dwight Ramos’ stint in the Japan B. League will extend for at least one year more after signing a contract extension with Division I squad Levanga Hokkaido on Tuesday, June 6.

In the team’s announcement on their website, the team praised Ramos’ performance and seamless fit into their squad.

“Last season, Ramos, his first year with the club, played an active role in leading the team to victory with his individual scoring ability, rebounding, and steals,” said team CEO Yo Yokota.

“In the new season, I hope that he will deepen his understanding of the team’s basketball and become more fit than last season, so that he can become a scorer for the team and play an active role as a leader who leads the team to victory,” he added.

During his first season with Hokkaido as its Asian Quota player, Ramos posted averages 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 steals.

However, with a 19-41 record, the Levanga languished at the bottom tier of the standings, finishing 20th among 24 teams.

Prior to this season, Ramos played for the Toyama Grouses, also one of the league’s cellar dwellers.

Yokota also expects Ramos to carve a larger role now that he has played a full season with his teammates.

“We foresee him to be a stronger fit with the team,” remarked the team executive.

“In addition, we expect him to be aware that he is not only one of the team’s top scorers, but also one of the leaders to help guide the team to victories.” – Rappler.com