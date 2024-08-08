Dwight Ramos heads to Japan as new Hokkaido team captain

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

As Dwight Ramos takes on a leadership role, the Gilas Pilipinas star hopes to help turn Levanga Hokkaido into title contenders in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Dwight Ramos takes on a new task in the Japan B. League as the Filipino import looks set to lead the Levanga Hokkaido in the 2024-2025 season as their new team captain.

The standout swingman, looking very much like he’s in his athletic prime, said he’s keen on stepping up as he enters his third season with the team.

“[I’m] moving forward, because I’m not the same young guy anymore. Somebody in the team is going to have to step in that role eventually,” Ramos, who is turning 26 in September, said.

“And then, I guess trying to win a championship [is a goal]. The Asian Cup is coming up with Gilas, I want to win that one, too. So I’m just trying to win as much as I can,” he added.

Ramos, who averaged 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in the last B. League season, was named skipper due to his vast international experience playing for Gilas Pilipinas.

The relatively young team ended the season with a 17-43 record, way short of a playoff spot in the top-flight division of the Japan pro basketball league.

A player who usually lets his game do the talking, Ramos now has a chance to be more vocal on court.

“I kind of look back and say, I’m the captain of that team now. But I have something to say. I feel more free to let it go,” he said.

Ramos, who was introduced as brand ambassador of Sports Plus, an online sports betting site, also looks back on his recent Gilas Pilipinas stint where the team almost earned a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In three games, the Philippines surprisingly blew out host Latvia, narrowly lost against Georgia, and went toe-to-toe before falling short against Brazil.

The stunning 89-80 triumph over the world No. 6 Latvia was the first victory a Filipino team over any European squad in FIBA play since the 1960 Rome Olympics, where it squeaked by Spain, 84-82.

“We were super excited, but I think everyone was focused, like ‘It was just a game.’ We still just won a game but we didn’t win the tournament so we were happy about that win, but we weren’t happy that we didn’t win the tournament,” Ramos told Rappler.

“I guess whenever I think back, I always regret that Brazil game because like, I just feel like I could have done more to help the team win. And if we won that game, I’m sure we would have been in the Olympics,” said Ramos, who had 13 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists in the 71-60 loss.

Up next for the national team are two games at the Mall of Asia Arena for another window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers – against New Zealand on November 21, and Hong Kong on November 24.

“Well, playing against Asia’s best, I always try to test my skills…I want to be part of Asia’s best,” said Ramos.

“I’m trying to get the respect of those guys whenever they play, they know, like when they see me, it’s not gonna be an easy day.”

Ramos is also not closing his door on potential playing stints in Europe or the Philippines, but only if he is in a situation where he can maximize his skills.

The Gilas star will return to Japan on Sunday, August 11. – Rappler.com