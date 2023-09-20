Dwight Ramos remains committed to Gilas for future amid B. League extension

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Pilipinas star guard Dwight Ramos, who just turned 25, remains committed to the national men's basketball team even as he signs a contract extension with Levanga in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas guard Dwight Ramos remains committed to the national team as he inches closer to his basketball prime.

Ramos, who just turned 25 during the Philippines’ last FIBA World Cup assignment against Asian rivals China, signed a contract extension with Japan B. League squad Levanga Hokkaido on Wednesday, September 20.

“At 25, I can’t say for sure what’s going to happen in the future but as long as I’m still playing at a high level and my body can hold up, then I’m going to keep on playing for the national team,” Ramos said during the team’s press conference.

Moreover, Ramos will be bringing a lot of experience and grit from a World Cup run which saw Gilas battle the likes of the Dominican Republic, Italy, Angola, and South Sudan.

As a starter, Ramos was the highest-scoring local at 13.2 points, which went along with 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, including a 20-point, 12-rebound effort in a loss against debutants South Sudan.

The Fil-Am says making quick adjustments was the main lesson he drew from the months-long preparation, which could serve as an important one in the 24-team league.

“Each team plays a different way so you kind of have to recognize it quickly and learn how to counter very fast,” said Ramos.

“After one game, you prepare for the next guy, the next team, you have to prepare quickly and learn everything fast,” he continued.

“I think that’s something that could help me in the B. League with so many teams, must adjust quickly.”

Now in his third year in the top-flight Japanese circuit, Ramos noted the vast stride of improvement local players had made, as made evident by their recent World Cup run.

The co-host was able to secure the coveted Asian outright berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics, nosing out contenders such as Iran, Jordan, China, Lebanon and the Philippines.

“It’s really a nice thing to see that they went to the Olympics, and they deserve it,” said Ramos, who normed 9.5 markers, 3.8 boards, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 steals.

“I watched a couple of games; they played the right way and they were cheering for each other. Their energy was so good and I’m hoping that the Philippines can get back there one day.”

While modest in not setting his personal goals, Ramos aims for his team to be “gritty” enough to defend their home court and improve on their pedestrian 19-41 record tallied previous season. – Rappler.com