Ban Estes: Echo keys on OhMyV33nus’ signature hero en route to M4 World Championship

Echo bans Estes in all four games of the Mobile Legends M4 World Championship to turn what fans and pundits expected to be a nip-and-tuck battle against Blacklist International into a one-sided affair

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Echo made it a point to deny Blacklist International star Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna her signature hero Estes.

That plan paid off as Echo reigned in the Mobile Legends M4 World Championship in stunning fashion, dethroning Blacklist International through a resounding 4-0 sweep in an all-Filipino grand finals on Sunday, January 15.

“V33 said before that when Estes is not banned, it is an automatic win for them. So we decided to just ban it,” said Echo assistant coach Robert “Trebor” Sanchez in Filipino.

OhMyV33nus played Estes nine times in M4, helping Blacklist International win five of those games for a winning rate of 55%.

Two of those wins came in their 3-2 conquest of Indonesian squad RRQ Hoshi in the upper-bracket semifinals, with OhMyV33nus saying the decision not to ban Estes paved the way for Blacklist International to triumph.

OhMyV33nus also used Estes in the clincher of their 3-2 win over Echo in the upper-bracket finals, a victory that secured Blacklist International its place in the grand finals for the second straight year.

“She gave us hints on how to beat them, how to break the code,” said Trebor.

Often working behind the scenes, Trebor earned praise from Echo standout Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera for his contributions in the momentous win, which made Echo the third straight Filipino team to capture the world championship.

“Coach Treb had a lot of on-point ideas when it came to the draft,” said Yawi.

Echo will return home millions richer after bagging the top prize of $300,000 (nearly P16.5 million). – Rappler.com

$1 = P55