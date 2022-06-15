Efren Reyes, Carlo Biado pull out from World Cup of Pool due to ‘travel issues’

Efren 'Bata' Reyes and Carlo Biado could have formed an interesting duo in the World Cup of Pool, where the Philippines is tied for most titles

MANILA, Philippines – Efren “Bata” Reyes and Carlo Biado missed out on representing the country in the World Cup of Pool in England as the two Filipino pool stars pulled out.

According to event organizers Matchroom Pool, Reyes and Biado were “forced to withdraw due to travel issues” in the tournament slated from June 14 to 19 in Brentwood, Essex.

They were replaced by the Thailand duo of Thepchaiya Un-Nooh and Noppon Saengkham in the tournament that has a total prize pool of $250,000 (around P12.5 million), with the champions taking home $60,000 (around P3 million).

Reyes and Biado are coming off medal finishes in the previous Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

Biado struck gold by ruling the men’s 10-ball singles, while Reyes captured bronze in the men’s one-cushion carom.

Together with Francisco “Django” Bustamante, Reyes reigned in the inaugural staging of the World Cup of Pool in 2006.

Reyes and Bustamante repeated in the 2009 edition held here in Manila.

With the duo of Dennis Orcollo and Lee Vann Corteza also winning in 2013, the Philippines is tied with China for most World Cup of Pool titles with three each. – Rappler.com