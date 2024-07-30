‘Little Olympian:’ Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez reveals pregnancy at 7th month while in Paris

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Paris 2024 Olympics - Fencing - Women's Sabre Individual Table of 16 - Grand Palais, Paris, France - July 29, 2024. Hayoung Jeon of South Korea (left) in action against Nada Hafez of Egypt.

PARIS, France – Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez had double reason to celebrate after picking up her first victory at an Olympics in the women’s sabre event on Monday, July 29, as she revealed that she did so while seven months pregnant.

The 26-year-old Hafez, competing at her third Olympics, beat American world No. 10 Elizabeth Tartakovsky, 15-13, before losing, 15-7, to Jeon Hayoung of South Korea in the round of 16 at the Grand Palais.

Later Hafez said that she was proud not only of her performance, but of having competed while expecting her baby.

“What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three! It was me, my competitor, & my yet-to-come to our world, little baby!” Hafez wrote on Instagram.

“I’m writing this post to say that pride fills my being for securing my place in the round of 16 … this specific Olympics was different. Three times Olympian but this time carrying a little Olympian one!”

Hafez, who previously competed at the Games in 2016 and 2021, said she revealed the news to “shed light on the strength, perseverance of the Egyptian woman”.

“The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life and sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it.” – Rappler.com