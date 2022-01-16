The fightback of the Filipino athlete and the resistance of the old dogs

Instead of seeing athletes who can think critically and are aware of the issues within and outside Philippine sports, the old guards see them as brazen individuals who are disruptive and therefore have to be taught a lesson in humility

MANILA, Philippines – The controversy between EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) has become fodder for everyone with access to social media to give their two cents on an issue that has gripped everyone with a say on Philippine sports.

Athough the sentiments have been overwhelmingly in favor of Obiena, there have been some quarters which have declared their support for PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico. Some of the most vocal, in fact, have been former and even current sports officials and personalities whose names have been associated with Philippine sports for decades.

One common theme in their line of defense of Juico is that Obiena must follow PATAFA regulations. This is a point that is rather immaterial because even those who have been defending Obiena have been consistently saying that should he be found guilty by a fair and independent body of any wrongdoing, then by all means impose the necessary punishment. It becomes even more irrelevant given PATAFA’s seeming refusal to form an investigative body it has no control over and Rappler’s recent revelation that PATAFA has been feeding media half-truths to make it appear that everything is Obiena’s fault and PATAFA’s hands are squeaky clean.

Another argument forwarded by those who have rallied behind Juico is that Obiena has been ill-advised to go against a national sports association (NSA) that he owes his career and success to. They seem to be purporting that Obiena has been listening to the wrong people and that he should just be grateful to PATAFA instead of dragging it to the court of public opinion.

What all these reveal is the gulf of difference in understanding of and appreciation for the growth and evolution of our national athletes.

Whereas in the past, national athletes were expected to simply devote themselves to their trainings, keep their heads low and their opinions to themselves, and show their wholehearted gratitude to their NSA, a number of our top athletes now have a mind of their own and thus have the confidence to express their views.

These athletes have been exposed to higher standards in the international arena and have witnessed what it took for their rivals from other countries to become world-class. These athletes, in their pursuit to be the best versions of themselves and bring Philippines sports to unprecedented heights, have sought for more from the governing bodies. These athletes have learned that they need more if they are to achieve more in international competitions.

What recent developments have shown is that some sports officials and some old dogs in Philippine sports are not ready for the Filipino athlete who knows his/her rights, who is not afraid to speak up and ask more from officials, and who will not allow himself/herself to be a mere pawn that could be bossed around by NSAs. One can sense a palpable discomfort from sports stakeholders who have been used to throwing their weight around and expecting athletes to simply toe the line without question nor complain.

These very same people have been the loudest on social media in saying that they have done so much for the athletes in all the years that they have been involved in Philippine sports. In their books, the success of any athlete is contingent on the benevolence of sports officials. Hence, they want to maintain a picture of a national athlete who is a good soldier, someone beholden to sports officials and NSAs.

So, instead of seeing intelligent athletes who know what they need to take their game to the next level, what some sports stakeholders see are demanding and spoiled young people who are ingrates. Instead of seeing discerning, empowered athletes, certain sectors in the sporting landscape see them as obstinates who think they are above the law. Instead of seeing athletes who can think critically and are aware of the issues within and outside Philippine sports, the old guards see them as brazen individuals who are disruptive and therefore have to be taught a lesson in humility.

Obiena will not be the last athlete who will run afoul with the very same NSA which also had a previous beef with 2016 Rio Olympics marathoner Mary Joy Tabal. Eumir Marcial will not be the last boxer who pleaded for more support and was called entitled. Hidilyn Diaz will not be the last sporting legend who will be muted by those who view athletes as people whose job it is to simply compete and not to voice an opinion. Wesley So will not be the last disgruntled phenom who will flee himself from the clutches of what he deemed was an oppressive sporting environment.

So long as there are people and officials who view themselves and not athletes as the centerpieces in Philippine sports, so long as there are those who refuse to loosen their grip on athletes and expect nothing but unquestioning obedience and loyalty, so long as there are those who clip the wings of our true sports heroes, then there will be other Obienas, Tabals, Marcials, Diazes, and Sos who will rightfully fight back. – Rappler.com