Back to work: EJ Obiena gears up for Lausanne event weeks after Olympic stint

STRENGTH. Pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines in action during the Paris Olympics.

Pole vault star EJ Obiena goes back to the grind in Italy after a brief homecoming celebration with his fellow Filipino Olympians in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – It turned out to be just a brief rest for Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena after the Paris Olympics.

Spending only a day in Manila, Obiena already returned to Italy to gear up for the Lausanne Diamond League on August 21 in Switzerland.

“I am sorry I wasn’t in the parade; but as you know my season’s not over and there are upcoming competitions that I will compete in, starting in 6 days!” Obiena posted on Facebook.

Obiena — who just slipped to third in the world rankings after nearly a year of holding the No. 2 spot — will be up against most of the Olympians led by gold medalist Armand Duplantis of Sweden.

The 6-foot-2 Filipino narrowly missed the bronze, losing to Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis via countback to settle for fourth place.

Although initially pained by the results, Obiena had since been “filled with gratitude for the support,” and experienced it first-hand during the homecoming events for the Filipino Olympians last Tuesday, August 13.

“It has been said, ‘You never recognize the greatest moments in life, until they are in your rear view mirror.’ And it’s true. As I am en route back to Italy and training, I have come to realize just now how special the last 24 hours, being at home in the Philippines, has been,” Obiena wrote on his social media account.

“From such a wonderfully warm reception at Malacanang; to great conversations in-flight and on the bus rides with the other athletes; to quickly visiting my alma mater; to meeting many of my fellow countrymen. What a special time that will forever be etched in my memories. Thank you!”

The Filipino Olympians were feted with a heroes’ welcome at the Malacañang Palace, where they were honored and rewarded by top sports and government officials led by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Obiena also visited his high school alma mater Chiang Kai-shek the next day, but had to leave before the Team Philippines’ parade in Manila.

The experience the past weeks, though, clearly inspired Obiena to do even better, more so after the Philippines recorded its all-time best Olympic performance.

“I have to say what’s best of all, is the fact this is clearly the golden era of Philippines sports, and we are all witness to it! It took 97 years [before Hidilyn Diaz won] our first gold medal, and now three years later [Carlos Yulo] wins two! Just wow!” he said.

“What a great time for our nation’s sports! Let’s all take a moment to take this all in, and enjoy!” – Rappler.com