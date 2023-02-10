Though grateful, EJ Obiena declines donations from supporters amid financial woes

As much as EJ Obiena appreciates the generosity of his fans, the Filipino pole vault star says they have already done their part by paying their taxes, which are used to fund his training and competitions

MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena refused to accept donations from his supporters after he announced that he is skipping the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships due to logistical and financial issues.

As much as he appreciates the generosity of his fans, the Filipino pole vault star said they have already done their part by paying their taxes, which are used to fund his training and competitions in Europe.

“I am a national athlete and my expenses have been approved for payment by the [Philippine Sports Commission] and funded from taxpayer revenues,” Obiena wrote on his social media accounts on Friday, February 10.

“As all of you are taxpayers, I must respect that you have already paid for my training. It is just not the right thing to do to ask you to pay once via paying taxes and then pay again privately. This is ‘double dipping’ and it’s not ethical.”

Obiena previously revealed that members of his team have threatened to leave after not receiving compensation for over a year.

But the world No. 3 believes the financial situation will be ironed out in time.

“A team of people is working on the matter now and I must have faith they will resolve it soon. It hence would be questionable for me to accept donations and then having this resolve in the near future and double dipping,” he said.

Nevertheless, Obiena said he is lucky to have supporters who are willing to shell out money just to help his pole vault career.

“I cannot adequately express to all of you how deeply touched my team and I are by your generosity. Bayanihan (community spirit) still runs strong in Filipinos,” said Obiena.

“Please use your hard-earned money for yourselves and your families. I will try to resolve this with my team and the various sports officials who are assisting me.”

The Asian record holder added he will let his fans know if he needs monetary aid.

“Please do not entertain anyone trying to raise money on my behalf on different platforms. If I ever have to come to that point, you will hear it from me,” he said.

Obiena has won three gold medals to start the indoor season, ruling the Perche en Or in France in January and the Orlen Cup and Orlen Copernicus Cup in Poland this February. – Rappler.com