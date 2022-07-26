EJ Obiena reveals lingering COVID-19 symptoms bogged down historic jump

Despite being hampered by lingering COVID-19 symptoms, pole vault star EJ Obiena still broke his own Asian record with a 5.94-meter jump

MANILA, Philippines – Pole vault superstar EJ Obiena reasserted his mastery of the sport after resetting his Asian record with a 5.94-meter jump in the World Athletics Championships at Oregon, USA last Sunday, July 24 (Monday, July 25, Manila time).

Not only did the 26-year-old phenom eclipse his personal best of 5.93m, he also earned a historic bronze medal – the first for a Filipino in world championship history.

However, Obiena revealed in a follow-up press conference on Tuesday, July 26, that he was not even at full health when he clinched his new record.

“I think winning a medal is of course is a very happy, ecstatic [feeling] and all the positive emotions. To be honest, I thought I am going to be a bit more happier than this had I not had COVID. If I knew I was going to jump 5.94, I don’t think so,” he said.

“Having all that happening the past few months, you know, getting COVID and all that, I just knew I had a shot, and I need to maximize it and do the best that I can. I guess at that day, the best I can was 5.94.”

Obiena detailed how his bout with the disease – known to heavily bother even the world’s most elite athletes – left him unable to maximize his skills leading up to the competition.

“I think COVID had more than just fever and this, it had lingering symptoms. I would say I still have this brain fog from time to time and then shortness of breath for 3 weeks,” he continued.

“I think I really just felt good I’ll say just a week ago. That’s was when I felt okay, I’m actually feeling like myself again, not running out of breath when I’m jumping which is odd because I only run 40 meters.”

Although it was unfortunate Obiena was not at full strength in the highly competitive event that featured world No.1 Armand Duplantis breaching a new 6.21-meter world record, it is also an encouraging sign of things to come for the Pinoy pole vaulter.

As he continues to ramp up his conditioning, Obiena faces two more competitions in the next few weeks: a Diamond League event in Poland this coming August 6 (August 7, Manila time), and the Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix in Szekesfehervar on August 8 (August 9, Manila time). – Rappler.com