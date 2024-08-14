‘I am measured by my career’: Obiena moves on from Olympics, aims to finish season strong

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ROAR. Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines in action during the men's pole vault qualification in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

EJ Obiena turns his focus on continuing to build his legacy as he moves on after a heartbreaking fourth-place finish in the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena refuses to be defined by his commendable yet still painful Olympic run.

As such, the Filipino pole vault star turns his focus on continuing to build his legacy as he moves on after a heartbreaking fourth-place finish in the Paris Games.

Obiena, who returned to the country on Tuesday, August 13, along with the Philippines’ Olympic delegation, will plunge back to action in the Lausanne leg of the prestigious Diamond League in Switzerland on August 21.

“The measure of a man or woman is not a singular event – like the Olympics – but a cumulative or collective measure over time,” Obiena wrote on his social media accounts.

“I finished fourth in Paris, close but not good enough. I am not measured by this. I am measured by my career.”

Enduring back issues in the lead-up to the Olympics, Obiena previously said he wants to retain his world No. 2 ranking by the end of the season.

Obiena faces resistance from No. 3 Sam Kendricks, with the American gaining much-needed points after bagging silver in the Olympics.

Safely perched at the top is reigning two-time Olympic world champion Armand Duplantis as the Swedish star reset his own world record to 6.25m.

“I commit to everyone now, I am back in training, I am back in the game, and I am going to attack the rest of the season and make you proud,” said Obiena.

“You are going to see more from me and see the Philippine flag raised and raised on a global stage.”

Obiena said he is overwhelmed by the outpouring of well-wishes he has received despite falling short of the Philippines’ first Olympic medal in athletics since 1936.

“I am filled with gratitude for the support of all of you, and to be loved at times like this, by the country that raised me, I am indeed blessed,” he said. – Rappler.com