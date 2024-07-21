Obiena still optimistic of Olympic medal quest despite ‘physical problems’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GAZE. The Philippines' Ernest John Obiena reacts during the men's pole vault final in the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

EJ Obiena reveals he has been battling 'physical problems' in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics, yet remains confident that he can compete at the highest level in a bid to deliver the Philippines a prized medal

MANILA, Philippines – The road to the Paris Olympics has not been smooth sailing for Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena.

Obiena revealed he has been battling “physical problems” in the lead-up to the Games, but said he remains confident that he can compete at the highest level as he hopes to deliver the Philippines a prized medal.

Ranked second in the world, Obiena is expected to end the Philippines’ medal drought in Olympic athletics since hurdler Miguel White won bronze in the 1936 Berlin Games.

But that goal has been made more difficult as Obiena deals with training setbacks as he needs to undergo a “variety of medical procedures.”

“If you had asked me a year ago, how I would envision the ‘perfect’ Olympic preparation, well it certainly wouldn’t be what has transpired! It has been what can only be termed a bumpy road this season,” Obiena wrote on his social media accounts.

“Despite my best efforts at conditioning, fitness and discipline, I have been battling with various physical problems since April.”

“I know and fully understand this can happen to athletes training at such intensity and no complaints…but why now? This has meant constant stops and stitching training and competition together with my team as well as we could.”

“I have undergone in past months, weeks, and days a variety of medical procedures, to hopefully give myself the best shot at the Olympic Games.”

Obiena started the outdoor season in May in style by striking gold in the Los Angeles Grand Prix in the United States, although the results that followed proved to be a mixed bag.

He finished seventh in the Ostrava Golden Spike in Czech Republic, got back on the podium by sharing second in the Oslo Bislett Games in Norway, then wound up seventh again in the BAUHAS-galan in Sweden.

After nailing a pair of golds in Poland in the Irena Szewińska Memorial, where he posted a year-best clearance of 5.97m, and in the Czeslaw Cybulski Memorial, Obiena missed the podium anew as he placed fourth in the Meeting de Paris – his final competition before the Olympics.

While Obiena has faced struggles in his Olympic buildup, he continues to be optimistic about his chances as he looks to challenge defending champion and world record holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden.

“Am I feeling confident with my preparation? Well, definitely not as much as I would like! Am I doing the best I can each day? Yes and most definitely yes!” said Obiena.

“Not what I wanted but we’re still standing and I still have a few more days to prepare and sharpen.”

“I know these things happen. All athletes at an Olympic level deal with such adversities. I know not everything is in my control. I am an optimist by nature. Can I perform at the highest level? Yes, I believe I can.”

Obiena said his supporters can expect the best from him.

“I am a proud Filipino and that means I am resilient and have weathered far worse situations. I promise you all I will give not 99% but all 100%,” he said.

The men’s pole vault qualification is schedule on August 3 at the Stade de France. – Rappler.com