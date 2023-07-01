EJ Obiena ‘pretty confident’ in Paris quest as Olympic qualification begins

EJ Obiena can punch his ticket to the Paris Games as he competes in the BAUHAS-galan in Sweden, where he will go up against world champion Armand Duplantis and other Olympic hopefuls

MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena just wants to perform to the best of his abilities.

The rest, including a prized berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics, will follow.

Obiena can punch his ticket to Paris as he sees action in the BAUHAS-galan in Stockholm, Sweden where he will go up against world champion Armand Duplantis and other Olympic hopefuls on Sunday, July 2.

The qualification period for Paris began on Saturday, July 1, with Obiena needing to clear the entry standard of 5.82m to earn his Olympic spot.

“I’m here in Stockholm right now to compete. If I compete well, the consequences of it would be qualifying for Paris,” Obiena told Rappler.

Barring any hiccups in the Stockholm leg of the prestigious Diamond League, Obiena should be a cinch for a second Olympic stint after representing the Philippines in the previous Tokyo Games.

He surpassed the 5.82m qualifying mark twice this outdoor season, the first when he finally breached the six-meter barrier on the way to ruling the Bergen Jump Challenge in Norway last June 10.

Obiena then leapt 5.90m last Tuesday, June 27, as he snagged bronze in the Ostrava Golden Spike in Czech Republic, finishing behind Sweden’s Duplantis and Australia’s Kurtis Marschall.

He has landed a podium spot in each of his first five meets of the season.

“I’m pretty confident. I just need to do what I need to do. It should be pretty straightforward for me. But then again, I’m not taking that entry standard as like a little thing,” said Obiena.

“My chances going in here should be good. If the weather allows me, then hopefully, we get the standard right away.”

The first Asian to join the six-meter club, Obiena knows the pressure is on for him not just to qualify for Paris but also bring home an Olympic medal.

But Obiena, who considers himself his harshest critic, wants to put things in perspective.

“I understand that I’m in a very good place to make history and I like the place where I’m at. I expect nothing but the best of my abilities in every single competition,” he said.

“But I’m human. I’m not a god. I cannot control the weather. I cannot always be at a 100 percent.”

“I know what I can do. I know the capacity of my current fitness. I know in what shape I am currently in. I’m trying to be as consistent as I can be.”

Aside from Duplantis and Marschall, Obiena will face former Olympic champions Brazil’s Thiago Braz and France’s Renaud Lavillenie, Norway’s Sondre Guttormsen and Pal Haugen Lillefosse, and Belgium’s Ben Broeders. – Rappler.com