EJ Obiena cops 2nd gold for 2022, rules Orlen Copernicus Cup in Poland

REDEMPTION. EJ Obiena bounces back from his disappointing showing in France with another gold medal in Poland.

EJ Obiena matches his season-best clearance as he bags the gold medal in the Orlen Copernicus Cup in Poland

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino star pole vaulter EJ Obiena continued his great start to 2022 after winning gold at the Orlen Copernicus Cup in Torun, Poland on Tuesday, February 22 (Wednesday, February 23, Manila time).

This is now the 26-year-old’s second gold for the year after he ruled the Orlen Cup last week in Lodz, Poland. It is also a bounce-back of sorts for Obiena after finishing just 10th at the Meeting Hauts-de-France in Lievin, France last Friday, February 18.

On early Wednesday morning, the world No. 5 pole vaulter sealed the gold finish after clearing the 5.81-meter mark on his third attempt.

Meanwhile, Belgium’s Ben Broeders, Brazil’s Thiago Braz, and the Netherlands’ Menno Vloon all just cleared 5.71 meters, with Broeders and Braz taking home silver and bronze.

Already secured of the gold, Obiena tried to clear 5.91 meters on his final set, but failed to do so in the three allotted attempts.

This was practically the same ending sequence that happened last week in Lodz, when he copped the gold at 5.81 meters, and also failed to snag a bonus record at 5.95.

So far for 2022, Obiena also finished fourth at the ISTAF Indoor in Berlin, Germany last February 5, and eighth at the Beijer Stavhoppsgala in Uppsala, Sweden last February 9.

This all happened without the support of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA), which has still not reinstated his status to the national team pool following a public spat about funding.

Both sides have since been open to a mediation on the request of the Philippine Senate. – Rappler.com