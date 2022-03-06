Sports
Pole vault

EJ Obiena posts season-high to clinch silver in France

Delfin Dioquino
EJ Obiena clears 5.91 meters in the Perche Elite Tour in France, just two centimeters short of matching his Asian record

MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena leapt to a new season-high as he captured silver in the Perche Elite Tour in Rouen, France on Saturday, March 5 (Sunday, March 6, Manila time).

The Filipino pole vault star surpassed 5.91 meters for the first time this year as he eclipsed his previous season-best of 5.81m he set in his gold-medal finishes in the Orlen Cup and Orlen Copernicus Cup in Poland in February.

His 5.91-meter clearance is just two centimeters short of the Asian record of 5.93 meters Obiena established in the Golden Roof Challenge in Austria last year.

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Chris Nielsen of the United States bagged gold after surpassing 6.05 meters, while Rio de Janeiro gold winner Thiago Braz of Brazil claimed bronze with 5.91 meters. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
