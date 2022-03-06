EJ Obiena posts season-high to clinch silver in France

IMPROVEMENT. EJ Obiena continues to raise the bar as the season progresses.

EJ Obiena clears 5.91 meters in the Perche Elite Tour in France, just two centimeters short of matching his Asian record

MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena leapt to a new season-high as he captured silver in the Perche Elite Tour in Rouen, France on Saturday, March 5 (Sunday, March 6, Manila time).

The Filipino pole vault star surpassed 5.91 meters for the first time this year as he eclipsed his previous season-best of 5.81m he set in his gold-medal finishes in the Orlen Cup and Orlen Copernicus Cup in Poland in February.

His 5.91-meter clearance is just two centimeters short of the Asian record of 5.93 meters Obiena established in the Golden Roof Challenge in Austria last year.

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Chris Nielsen of the United States bagged gold after surpassing 6.05 meters, while Rio de Janeiro gold winner Thiago Braz of Brazil claimed bronze with 5.91 meters. – Rappler.com